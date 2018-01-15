Filed Under:Holiday, Local TV, Martin Luther King Jr.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15th, a number of offices will be closed.

Federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed as will public schools, colleges, and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts will also be closed.

Also closed are most banks and stock markets. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Libraries will be closed.

There will be no garbage pick up in Miami, but there will be garbage collection in Broward. 

Miami-Dade and Broward transit buses will operate on a normal schedule as will TriRail.

Malls and supermarkets will be open.

