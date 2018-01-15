Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What would you define as a good life?

A new report by the OECD tries to answer that question by looking at 41 countries.

Researchers came up with the results by looking at 50 indicators that were separated into two categories – material conditions like income, wealth and jobs. The other category is quality of life which measures health, education, and work-life balance among other factors.

While the U.S. ranked high in material conditions, it ranked poorly when it came to quality of life, compared to other countries.

The U.S. also has the third-highest homicide rate within the OECD countries.

Despite being the world’s richest nation, they found it to be one of the most unequal societies.

Job insecurity has also risen sharply in the U.S., according to the study.

When it comes to material conditions, other top performers were Canada, Luxembourg, and Australia.

When it comes to quality of life, countries in the top spot include Finland and Iceland despite having lower material conditions.

Only a handful of countries actually rated highly in both categories. They include Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Click here to read OECD’s full report.