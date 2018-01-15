WATCH LIVE | Wheels Up, Guns Down Riders On The Move
By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under:Giovanna Maselli, Local TV, OECD, Quality of Life, United States

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What would you define as a good life?

A new report by the OECD tries to answer that question by looking at 41 countries.

Researchers came up with the results by looking at 50 indicators that were separated into two categories – material conditions like income, wealth and jobs. The other category is quality of life which measures health, education, and work-life balance among other factors.

sadasdasda What Makes A Good Life? Researchers Turn To World To Find Out

Quality of life compared to material conditions. (Source: OECD)

While the U.S. ranked high in material conditions, it ranked poorly when it came to quality of life, compared to other countries.

The U.S. also has the third-highest homicide rate within the OECD countries.

Despite being the world’s richest nation, they found it to be one of the most unequal societies.

Job insecurity has also risen sharply in the U.S., according to the study.

When it comes to material conditions, other top performers were Canada, Luxembourg, and Australia.

When it comes to quality of life, countries in the top spot include Finland and Iceland despite having lower material conditions.

Only a handful of countries actually rated highly in both categories. They include Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Click here to read OECD’s full report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch