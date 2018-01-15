Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump continues to deny that he made racist comments in reference to Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries last week during an Oval Office meeting on immigration reform.

During the meeting last Thursday, lawmakers floated the idea of restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants. Trump apparently grew frustrated and shocked lawmakers with his response.

“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” Trump asked.

Trump then suggested that the U.S. admit more people from countries like Norway.

Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter to deny he said anything derogatory about Haiti.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Sunday night, Trump told reporters, “I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Those in the room during the meeting have differing accounts of what was said. One of those men was Rep. Mario Diaz Balart who has refused to either confirm or deny the president’s use of vulgar language.

On Sunday, his spokeswoman, Katrina Bishop, issued the following statement.

“First of all, in his three decades of public service, Congressman Diaz-Balart has NEVER repeated, stated, or leaked what is said in private meetings. Secondly, he remains focused on the fact that in March, some 800,000 young people face deportation, and he continues to work on reaching a bipartisan deal so that won’t happen.”

Diaz Balart represents the largest Haitian-American community in the country.