LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Two Southern California parents are in police custody after allegedly locking up their 13 children, including 7 adults, in awful conditions.

Some of those children were found malnourished.

56-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin stand accused of torture and child endangerment charges.

This, after police found several of their children in their Perris, California home shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks.

Deputies responded to the home early Sunday morning after a slightly emaciated 17-year-old girl, who appeared to be only 10, manage to escape and call 911.

She told police her 12 brothers and sisters, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were being held captive inside by her parents.

Police say the children were being held in a dark and foul smelling house without food or water.

The parents were unable to provide any logical explanation for why they were being restrained.

All 13 victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Bail for their parents has been set at $9 million dollars each.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.