MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA released pictures taken by satellites and astronauts in space and they’re pretty stunning.
According to the World Economic Forum, the pictures are in something called false color which is used to show features that are not usually visible to the naked eye.
Take a look at just some of the pictures released.
The HimalayasThis false-color image shows snow-capped peaks and ridges of the eastern Himalayas between major rivers in southwest China. The Himalayas are made up of three parallel mountain ranges that together stretch for more than 1800 miles. (Source: NASA)
Meandering Mississippi RiverSmall, blocky shapes of towns, fields, and pastures surround the graceful swirls and whorls of the Mississippi River. Countless oxbow lakes and cutoffs accompany the meandering river south of Memphis, Tennessee, on the border between Arkansas and Mississippi, USA. (Source: NASA)
Manam Volcano in Papua New GuineaManam Volcano in Papua New Guinea, as seen from space on June 16, 2010. On June 16, the volcano released a thin, faint plume as clouds clustered at the volcano's summit. (Source: NASA)
Louisiana siltIn this image, we see blue silt off the southern coast of Louisiana as the Mississippi River flows off into the Gulf of Mexico. The brightness and shade of blue depends on the density of the silt and the depth of the silt-carrying currents in the water. The small bright dots in the scene are fishing boats and oil platforms. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Landsat Missions Gallery, )
View Of EarthThis photo, taken on 30 December 2010, shows the aft section of the International Space Station (ISS). It was taken by an Expedition 26 crew member from a window. (Source: NASA)
Lake CarnegieEphemeral Lake Carnegie, in Western Australia, fills with water only during periods of significant rainfall. In dry years, it is reduced to a muddy marsh. (Source: NASA/USGS)
Ghadamis River in LibyaThis scar on an arid landscape is the dry riverbed of the Ghadamis River in the Tinrhert Hamada Mountains near Ghadamis, Libya. (Source: NASA/USGS)
Atlas MountainsThese are the Anti-Atlas Mountains, part of the Atlas Mountain range in southern Morocco, Africa. The region contains some of the world’s largest and most diverse mineral resources, most of which are still untouched. (Source: NASA/USGS Landsat 7)