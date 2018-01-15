Davie – Terrence “T.J.” Craig has spent the past three years, attending events and putting himself in a position where college coaches will start to notice.
On Friday night, over a three hour period, the Miami Jackson senior quarterback turned heads and impressed those in attendance for the annual Miami Dolphins/Broward College Miami-Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game.
The 17-8 win at Western High Stadium pushed Craig into that spotlight he had been searching for – since he began playing at Miami Springs.
“This was the perfect way to end my high school career,” Craig explained. “It was something that we have all been looking for.”
Craig, who has been getting his name out there – at camps, combines, practice and in games – picked the right setting to have one of his best outings.
With Craig leading the way on offense – teammate Keyshawn Paul – who has also been trying to jump in the spotlight – also had a tremendous game, keeping Broward’s standout receiver Dominick Watt in check.
In a game that was physical throughout, Paul certainly made his presence felt, with an interception and several key plays.
“We were playing for pride and to keep Dade County on top,” Paul explained. “This was a game where a lot of people thought we would not win, but we played hard and did it for all four quarters.”
The all-star event has long been a forum for some of the best athletes in South Florida. Several standouts have made their appearance in this game throughout the years.
With future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore (Coral Gables High) on hand to show his support, players from the two counties continued to make an impression.
“The one thing I got to say is coming back for the second year with a win with these guys and coaching for Miami-Dade County has been awesome,” said Dade Head Coach Tim Neal. “The kids that I’ve coached over the past week were just as good as last year, and I’m so excited that the Miami Dolphins have given this opportunity to these kids.”
With reporters and fan websites on hand, several prospects elevated their status as National Signing Day II approaches.
THE GAME
Trailing 8-3 at the half, Craig led his Miami-Dade stars on back-to-back long touchdown drives in the third quarter, running for one score and throwing for another before turning it over to the defense from there.
He finished his night completing 7 of 11 passes for 89 yards, the one touchdown, a 29 yarder to Te’Corey Tutson of Southwest Miami and also a huge 28 yard run on third-and-10 to keep the second touchdown drive going. So when Miami Dolphins officials announced the offensive MVP of the game, it was Craig’s name that was called.
The defensive MVP went to Paul.
Watt did make one play on the evening when he took a swing pass in the flat and turned it into a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown just two minutes into the game to give Broward an early 8-0 lead following a two point conversion.
Miami Palmetto’s Trey Flowers was the leading ball carrier in the game rushing for 59 yards on eight carries.
“It was a tremendous opportunity for these young men to come out and represent their school, their neighborhood and Broward County one last time. There were some tremendous athletes on this field and they did a great job,” said Broward Head Coach Adam Ratkevich. “I really appreciate the Dolphins, BCAA, Broward College and everybody that helped put this together. It was a great opportunity for these young men, and I think they’ll cherish it for the rest of their lives.”
MIAMI-DADE GRABS A 7-1 LEAD.
With the win, the Miami-Dade team now leads this series 7-1 – with the only Broward win coming in 2016, when the 8A state champion Flanagan Falcons’ coaching staff shut Miami-Dade down. The first game was back in 2011.
DOLPHINS SHOW SUPPORT
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, safety T.J. McDonald, tackle Eric Smith and wide receiver Kenny Stills, cheerleaders, mascot T.D. and Fins Force were on hand for the action. Prior to the game, fans also were given the opportunity to enjoy Miami Dolphins tailgate activates. Ephesus Lighting, Gatorade and Wendy’s were supporting partners of the event.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI DOLPHINS