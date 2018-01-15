Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems like everyone I know has been sick lately.

Some people are battling never-ending colds, while others have come down with the full-on flu.

The Centers for Disease Control says this already “moderately severe flu season” is expected to get worse.

So today’s Lauren’s List is packed with flu facts you need to know to protect yourself and your family!

Know Your Symptoms

If you want to defend yourself, you need to know what you’re defending against! Dr. Mayrene Hernandez with United Healthcare in Pembroke Pines says flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue. If you have a stomach ache, but none of the other symptoms, that’s likely just a stomach bug and not influenza. You should be tested to be sure.

Stop The Spread

Harvard Health publishers say 20 to 30 percent of people carrying the influenza virus don’t even have symptoms. That’s why it’s so important for you to take precautions daily like washing your hands. Germs often spread when someone touches something contaminated and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth. Practice good health habits like getting plenty of sleep and drinking lots of fluids to fight off the flu.

Ignore Outdated Advice

The saying goes “Feed a cold and starve a fever.” Well, throw that advice out the window. Doctors say if you have a fever, you need more fluids, and there’s little reason to increase or decrease how much you eat. Though you may have no appetite, “starving” yourself won’t accomplish anything and poor nutrition won’t help you feel better.

Vaccine Isn’t Perfect

Yes, you may get the vaccine and still get sick. No, the vaccine didn’t make you sick. It’s just that it’s impossible to predict which strain of the flu will be most active, and unfortunately, the vaccine this year isn’t as effective with fighting the most common strain out there now. Even though the CDC says the vaccine is roughly 40 percent effective this season, doctors still encourage you to get the flu shot.

Have you gotten the flu shot? Or have you already gotten the flu?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.