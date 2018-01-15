Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – DACA renewal applications are once again being accepted by federal immigration authorities following a weekend government announcement.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is the program that protects young immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children from deportation.

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen tweeted a reminder to so-called ‘Dreamers’ to take advantage of the announcement and resume submitting renewal applications.

I encourage our #Dreamers 2 take advantage of @USCIS announcement 2 resume accepting certain #DACA renewal applications. I will continue fighting 2 pass the #DreamAct that would give certainty 2 these young immigrants 2 plan 4 their bright future in U.S.https://t.co/hPvIQFYRxh — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 14, 2018

Here is the link to submit an application.

The government’s announcement came four days after a federal judge in San Francisco issued an order temporarily blocking the Trump administration’s decision to phase out the program.

In a statement posted on its website, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said, “Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA.”

Saturday’s announcement means that individuals previously granted “deferred action” may request a renewal if it had expired on or after Sept. 5, 2016. People who had previously received DACA, but whose deferred action had expired before Sept. 5, 2016, cannot renew, but can instead file a new request, the agency said. The agency is not accepting requests from individuals who have never before been granted deferred action under DACA.

The decision came after a federal judge in California issued a nationwide injunction on Tuesday ordering the Trump administration to resume the DACA program.

The fate of DACA and the roughly 700,000 “Dreamers” is the subject of heated negotiations in Washington, where President Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats are searching for a way to allow Dreamers to stay while also addressing border security concerns.