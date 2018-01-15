Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – Passengers and crew on board a casino shuttle boat were forced to jump overboard after it caught fire just off the coast of Port Richey late Sunday afternoon.

Pasco deputies assisted Pasco Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard in rescuing people from a sudden boat fire caused by an unknown engine issue, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was filled with passengers being shuttled to the Tropical Breeze casino boat, which is anchored in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly three miles off the coast.

As it was engulfed in flames the vessel was floating just offshore near Harbor Point, near Bay Blvd in Port Richey.

Horrified witnesses on shore in nearby homes watched as passengers jumped off the boat and swam to shore.

By early Sunday evening, all passengers had been accounted for. More than a dozen people were hospitalized – mostly for smoke inhalation and chest pains.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that a woman died late Sunday, shortly after she arrived at the hospital’s emergency room at 10 p.m. He said she had apparently gone home after the fire but became ill.

