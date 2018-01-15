Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans are packing doctors’ offices in the throes of a nasty cold but there is the right and wrong way to treat it.

Victoria Roldan is one of them.

“Sore throat, ear infection as always, coughing,” said Roldan.

Navigating how to treat the cold, cough and flu can be overwhelming.

Doctor J.D. Zipkin at Go Health Urgent Care in New York City recommends starting with a base of ibuprofen or acetaminophen for aches and pains, often found in multi-symptom over the counter cold remedies.

“They have a good mix of things and they just do a shotgun approach to treat a lot of symptoms at once,” said Zipkin.

He says the most effective nasal decongestants for anyone, except children and older adults, are behind the counter and contain pseudoephedrine.

Steroid-based nasal sprays can loosen congestion. Sinus rinses like Neti Pots and saline sprays may also help.

Dr. Zipkin said cough suppressants may lessen a nagging dry cough but you have to use it correctly.

“One of the biggest mistakes I see are patients who take the combination cough suppressants and expectorants,” said Zipkin. “Trying to turn off their cough and help it along at the same time, it doesn’t really work.”

Doctors say when it comes to herbal remedies and vitamin c, they may shorten symptoms slightly but aren’t recommended.

Roldan was diagnosed with a virus, so while cold medicines will help relieve her symptoms. She’ll still have to ride out her cold for seven to ten days.