WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not only a civil rights pioneer; he was also a champion for the poor. A new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture showcases part of Dr. King’s legacy, a movement to eradicate poverty in America.

“MLK believed that economic justice and equality was as important as political social equality,” explained Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

A new exhibit called ‘City Of Hope’ details the poor people’s campaign, launched by Dr. King in 1968.

The campaign put a face on poverty, a face that could have been any color.

It was called Resurrection City.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. encouraged people from all over the country to come to Washington to take part in civil disobedience and when they came, so did Resurrection City. Clearly, it did not end poverty but it did shine a spotlight on it, providing a moment where the despair of America’s poor could be seen.

For six weeks, a tent city occupied 16 acres of the National Mall.

Marc Steiner spent weeks living in Resurrection City.

“Muddy, dirty. It was intense. But the comradery the brotherhood, the sisterhood inside was just amazing,” recalled Steiner.

But, the poor people’s campaign got lost during a tumultuous year in America.

It was 1968; Dr. King and Robert F. Kennedy were both assassinated.

Dr. King’s death sparked race riots nationwide. It was the height of the Civil Rights Movement and massive anti-Vietnam war protests were taking place.

“The fear that people had for the country and for each other was very much like the fear that people are stirring up right now,” said Ginge Sivigny, a Resurrection City volunteer.

The nationwide movement that Dr. King had dreamed of stalled and it is a crisis millions still face today.