WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The immigration debate in Congress is stalled after President Donald Trump’s reported use of a vulgarity to describe Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations.

Sunday night, the president denied he’s a racist.

“No, no, I’m not a racist,” said President Trump. “I’m the least racist person you will ever interview.”

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin was one of the lawmakers in the room when the president reportedly used a vulgar term while referring to countries caught up in the immigration debate.

“They were vile, hate-filled, and clearly racial,” said Durbin.

Republican Lindsey Graham says he immediately confronted the president about his use of the word.

“All those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel,” said Graham.

Two other Republican senators at the Oval Office meeting, who days ago said they could not recall the president’s comments, seemed to sharpen their memory.

“I’m telling you he did not use that word,” said Senator David Perdue.

“I didn’t hear that word either. I certainly didn’t hear what Senator Durbin has said repeatedly,” said Senator Tom Cotton.

Senator Cotton said the quotes attributed to the president are false.

“You didn’t hear any of this sort of lumping everybody together. Is that what you’re saying,” asked CBS This Morning’s John Dickerson.

“I did not hear derogatory comments about,” responded Sen. Cotton.

“But the sentiment,” said Dickerson.

“About individuals or persons, no,” responded Cotton.

The controversy stems from sensitive negotiations on immigration between the president and both parties.

Democrats want to address the status of “Dreamers” – the children of undocumented immigrants.

The president wants to reform the visa lottery system, and end so-called “chain migration.”

Last week, President Trump was optimistic about striking a deal.

He had a different tone on Sunday, via Twitter.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” wrote Trump.

Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis called the president “racist” for his comments, but says Democrats aren’t giving up on a compromise.

“We must not give up or give in. We must continue to press on and get a deal,” said Lewis.

Florida Rep. Ileanna Ros-Lehtinen is encouraging Dreamers to submit their renewal applications.

“I encourage our #Dreamers 2 take advantage of @USCIS announcement 2 resume accepting certain #DACA renewal applications. I will continue fighting 2 pass the #DreamAct that would give certainty 2 these young immigrants 2 plan 4 their bright future in U.S.,” wrote Ros-Lehtinen.

Democrats could demand DACA protection in a budget deal to prevent the government from running out of money and potentially shutting down. The deadline to reach a budget deal is Friday.

A new CBS News Nation Tracker poll shows 70 percent of Americans say they support allowing Dreamers to stay in the country. Nearly 80 percent (76%) say President Trump’s reported “s***hole” comments were “inappropriate.”

