MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of bikers are expected to take part in the annual “wheels up, guns down” ride in South Florida, putting themselves and others at risk.

The riding event began a few years ago as a way to promote non-violence over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. But the message of putting down guns has been lost or overshadowed in recent years as the riders block traffic, break laws, and put people’s lives in danger.

On Sunday, as sort of a preview to Monday’s official ride, riders on motorcycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs raced through the streets of Miami and onto highways, some performing dangerous stunts. One driver wiped out at 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The rides went into the night.

“The message that we bring, we try to stay away from violence, exactly ‘bikes up, guns down’,” said Joel Cruz.

Many in the community like the message, but the roadway antics are something else.

“I think they should just be cautious of everyone around because, you know, with four wheelers and what not, even when I’m driving, it’s very nerve-racking for me personally because I don’t want to hit no one and stuff like that,” said Zakarah Williams.

“We’re not trying to justify the illegal but this is something that we love and do as one. Some people like cars, some people like music, we like dirt bikes and four-wheelers and we just come together to ride. We know it’s illegal but it’s not going to stop and it’s just going to keep getting bigger” said another rider.

Bigger is right. The event has attracted bikers from all over the country.

“We communicate. I came all the way from New York on my bike”, said one cyclist.

“I drove all the way from Georgia, I heard it’s going to be lit. We’re doing it for a good cause, this ain’t no crime,” said another.

The police, however, would beg to differ.

On Sunday, the confiscated 38 ATVs, issued 29 citations and made several arrests. They plan to be out in full force on Monday.