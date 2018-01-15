Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown MiamiLunch can get pretty boring when you eat the same food week after week after week. But it's hard to drive to a restaurant, order food, and get it eaten quickly enough so you can get back to work on time. Help is in sight, Miami! Sandwiches, soups, salads, buffet-style foods, and more can be yours at lunchtime by visiting some of the eateries in downtown Miami.