MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another chilly start to the week here in South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

There are plenty of clouds and highs are expected to climb to the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon.

It’s mainly dry but later Monday, winds will shift out of the Northeast causing possible passing showers and plenty of wind.

The strong onshore winds will lead to a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Small craft advisory in place for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Monday night lows will not be as cold with lows in the 60s along the coast and some inland areas falling to the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, it’ll warm up a bit more to the mid to upper 70s. Rain chance is low but it’ll still be breezy.

Another cold front is set to sweep in late Wednesday causing temperatures to dip down to the low 50s by Thursday morning. The Northerly winds however will make it feel like the 40s.

Thursday afternoon will be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be chilly again with lows in the 50s overnight. Friday afternoon, temperatures will start to moderate to the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

There’s a warming trend into the weekend with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.