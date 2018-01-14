Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A new CBS poll found that 76-percent of Americans surveyed said President Trump’s reported profane comments during immigration negotiations last week were inappropriate.

Sunday morning however, a Republican in that meeting denies they were even spoken.

Now, the tension over immigration issues could impact efforts to reach a budget deal before a major deadline.

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton attended the immigration meeting where the president is accused of calling several African nations, el Salvador and Haiti “s***hole” countries.

On Face The Nation Sunday, Cotton denied ever hearing that language.

“I didn’t hear it. And I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was,” Cotton said.

But Senator Durbin, a Democrat, has said he clearly heard those words spoken by the President.

“They were vile, hateful, and clearly racial in content,” Durbin said on Friday.

Representative Mia Love, a Republican, is the first Haitian-American to be elected to Congress.

“I still think he should apologize,” Love said. “I think there are a lot of people looking for an apology. I think that would show real leadership.”

President Trump has denied making the remarks. On Twitter Sunday, he wrote “I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again.”

Democrats are demanding an immigration deal that protects undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors.

But, the president tweeted “DACA is probably dead because Democrats don’t really want it…”

DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has been linked to spending negotiations.

With Friday’s deadline to prevent a government shutdown approaching, several democrats, including John Lewis from Georgia, have said they won’t vote for a budget deal until there is an agreement on DACA.