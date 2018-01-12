Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is heading back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend.

The president had spent the holidays in the Palm Beach property and returned to the White House at the start of the New Year.

On Friday, the president is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in the evening hours.

This will be president Trump’s 11th visit to Mar-a-Lago, a.k.a. the Winter White House, since he became president.

This comes at a time when Trump is facing major backlash for a comment he reportedly made during a meeting about immigration from countries like Haiti, El Salvador and Africa.

The president reportedly said, “Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?”

This after lawmakers floated the idea of restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants

The president denies making the comment but at least one attendee of the meeting said he did say that.

Several lawmakers, including some in Florida, have called President Donald Trump’s remark “racist” and “reprehensible.”

The Haitian government has summoned the top-ranking U.S. diplomat to explain the president’s comment.