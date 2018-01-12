Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Before jetting off to his private Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday, President Donald Trump will have to open up and say ‘ahhh.’

The Commander in Chief will get his first medical checkup since taking office.

Trump, 71, will have the final say on what readings are made public next week. And the White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, will present some details of his examination from the briefing room on Tuesday.

If Trump had any patient’s apprehension going into his exam — which he’ll fly to aboard his Marine One helicopter — he wasn’t letting on.

“I think it’s going to go very well. I’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t,” he said Thursday when asked by a reporter about his expectations for the upcoming doctor’s appointment.

Presidents are not required to undergo medical exams or tests of their physical or mental fitness for the job. But for the past several decades, all presidents have. Usually, the results buffer their standing as healthy, capable leaders.

After a week of questions about Trump’s mental fitness spurred by a damaging new book, the White House said the doctor’s exam would not include any psychiatric tests. Previous presidential physicals have also mostly excluded mental acuity readings, at least that are disclosed to the public.

President George W. Bush’s first physical was conducted by a panel that included a gastroenterologist, radiologist, optometrist, neurologist, orthopedist, audiologist, dermatologist, otolaryngologist, pulmonologist, urologist, cardiologist and podiatrist — but no psychiatrist or psychologist, at least one that was publicly disclosed.

A review of the past five presidents’ physical exams shows there has been no single format for releasing information about the President’s health. Typical readings to emerge have included the President’s height, weight, body mass index (which indicates whether an individual is normal weight, overweight or obese), resting heart rate and blood pressure.

Past exams have also included details about the president’s vision, thyroid, cardiac rhythms, gastrointestinal system, skin and neurological indicators like cerebellar function, motor functions, and sensory systems.

Almost always, the physician conducting the exam will make a general assessment of the president’s health and declare him fit to serve in the office. Past presidents have been largely forthcoming with their medical records, including some embarrassing details like when Bill Clinton’s doctor revealed he had hemorrhoids.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s longtime personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein — who declared the then-candidate would be the “healthiest individual ever elected” — released a summary of Trump’s health that included his height (6 feet 3 inches) and weight (236 pounds), cholesterol (HDL 63, LDL 94, triglycerides 61), blood pressure (116/70), blood sugar (99), and normal results from liver, thyroid, heart and colon exams.

He also said Trump took Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering statin; a low dose of aspirin to prevent heart attacks; antibiotics to treat skin rosacea; and Propecia for baldness.

Dr. Bornstein’s report on Trump’s health veered toward the hyperbolic, but White House physicians are typically more buttoned-up in their assessments of presidents’ health.

“All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency,” Jackson wrote in his description of President Barack Obama’s final physical exam in 2016.

Past presidential physicals mainly paint a portrait of vigor — punctuated by details like workout routines and sports injuries — but Trump isn’t known to exercise beyond short walks. He uses a cart when plays golf.

And his diet isn’t known to have changed from the high-calorie dishes he has favored in the past: well-done steak with ketchup, meatloaf, hamburgers, vanilla ice cream, salads with blue cheese dressing and chocolate cake.

Trump does not smoke or drink alcohol. He does, however, drink gallons of Diet Coke per week, cans of which he summons with a red button.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)