WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The debate over immigration reform is being overshadowed by reports of presidential profanity in the Oval Office.

Several lawmakers have called President Donald Trump’s remark “racist” and “reprehensible.” This, as the president, today, will sign a declaration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

Late Thursday afternoon, during an Oval Office meeting, lawmakers floated the idea of restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants. Trump apparently grew frustrated and shocked lawmakers with his response.

“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” Trump asked.

Trump then suggested that the U.S. admit more people from countries like Norway.

Thursday night, Trump took to Twitter to defend his immigration priorities and denied using a racist term to describe immigrants from Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Republicans and Democrats alike have condemned the president’s remarks.

“The statements of the president are reprehensible, they’re racist,” said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

“Trump’s vile comments are outrageous, unacceptable and continue a disturbing pattern of racist remarks. He repeatedly sews seeds of racism which foment horrendous, discriminatory actions. No American can be proud of a President who speaks this way,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a statement.

“We have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the neo-Nazi, and publish just his words,” said Luis Gutierrez, D-IL, during an interview on MSNBC.

Several lawmakers took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

HATCH: “I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the President’s comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin.” #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 11, 2018

If the White House will not deny the reports regarding the degradation of other nations and their peoples, it is necessary for the President to apologize immediately. That’s the least he can do. — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 12, 2018

The President should represent all of the people, not just some selected favorites, and should treat others with respect and dignity. These are American values and this White House has strayed from them. https://t.co/TLSaL1yBze — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) January 12, 2018

The Haitian government has summoned the top-ranking U.S. diplomat to explain the president’s comment.

Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter to deny he said anything derogatory about Haiti.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The White House did not deny the president’s reported remarks. A spokesperson released a statement that said in part, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”