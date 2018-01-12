Filed Under:Donald Trump, Haiti, Immigration Reform, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The debate over immigration reform is being overshadowed by reports of presidential profanity in the Oval Office.

Several lawmakers have called President Donald Trump’s remark “racist” and “reprehensible.” This, as the president, today, will sign a declaration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

Late Thursday afternoon, during an Oval Office meeting, lawmakers floated the idea of restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants. Trump apparently grew frustrated and shocked lawmakers with his response.

“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” Trump asked.

Trump then suggested that the U.S. admit more people from countries like Norway.

Thursday night, Trump took to Twitter to defend his immigration priorities and denied using a racist term to describe immigrants from Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador.

Republicans and Democrats alike have condemned the president’s remarks.

“The statements of the president are reprehensible, they’re racist,” said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

“Trump’s vile comments are outrageous, unacceptable and continue a disturbing pattern of racist remarks. He repeatedly sews seeds of racism which foment horrendous, discriminatory actions. No American can be proud of a President who speaks this way,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a statement.

“We have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the neo-Nazi, and publish just his words,” said Luis Gutierrez, D-IL, during an interview on MSNBC.

Several lawmakers took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

The Haitian government has summoned the top-ranking U.S. diplomat to explain the president’s comment.

Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter to deny he said anything derogatory about Haiti.

The White House did not deny the president’s reported remarks. A spokesperson released a statement that said in part, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch