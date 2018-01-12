Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bill that would crack down on counties and cities that decide not to comply with federal immigration authorities has passed in the state’s House.
On Friday, lawmakers voted 71-35 for the bill following a debate where Democrats lashed out at President Donald Trump and comments he made this week. During a private meeting Trump used vulgar language about why the U.S. should be accepting more immigrants from Haiti and African nations than from countries like Norway.
Republicans said that they didn’t agree with Trump’s comments, but were voting for the bill to make sure local governments follow federal immigration laws. A handful of Florida counties have been criticized for being non-cooperative.
The measure would strictly ban “sanctuary city” policies and penalize local officials for upholding them.
This is the third year in a row the bill has passed in the House.
