PLAYER: Willie Davis

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: While he will play for his third school for his final season, there’s a sense that he will finally have the chance to be the main back and get those carries that No. 1 backs are supposed to get. From his youth football days – to high school, here is a very gifted runner who is the kind of player that takes you to that next level and beyond. Davis is quick, strong and knows how to finish off runs. As the Lions lose Shaun Shivers to graduation, here is a back who can help fill the huge void that the four-year performer will leave in 2018. Huge addition for a team that is already thinking repeat!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv