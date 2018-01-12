Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Exactly one year after six-year-old King Carter lost his life, killed during a shooting at his apartment complex, a mystery donor came forward with a million dollar donation in his name.

It was a dream of Carter’s parents to help the futures of other children. Friday, part of that dream became a reality with the opening of the King Carter Academy of Trade and Logistics at Miami Northwestern Senior High.

The program, for at-risk students, combines internships and hands-on training with core academic classes to prepare them for real jobs.

“It’s still a big hole in our hearts,” said Santonio Carter, King’s father.

On February 20th, 2016, King Carter was on his way to get candy when he was caught in the cross-fire of rival gangs, a stray bullet took his life. Santonio Carter said the program means his son’s legacy will live on, something that could even help children like the teens who killed his son.

“They were just lost kids, lost teens, lost kids, no role models, no future, so a program like this they gonna enter into, they’ll find a niche without having to wander the streets,” he said.

For Miami Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho it’s full circle, he remembers getting the phone call and the meeting that made the day possible.

“I promised out of tragedy there would be a triumph, to pay forward to future generations through economic empowerment with the skills that will employ kids right here in our community,” he said.

Two teens were charged in Carter’s death.