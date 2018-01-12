Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Today we introduce you to Sunrise Police Chief John Brooks.
He is a long time Broward resident and his heart for serving that started with his country now has transitioned over to his community.
He began his career as a radio operator at the Homestead air base and served in the Air Force Reserves from 1972 to 1978.
During his time there he was an aircrew member and flew many radar missions in a four-engine prop plane.
His law enforcement career began in 1975 and he rose in ranks until he was appointed Sunrise Chief of Police September 11th, 2007.
Although no longer part of the Air Force Reserves he still recalls some of the scary moments in the service that make him grateful to be alive today
“Sometimes an aircraft engine would catch fire and we would have to make an emergency landing,” he said. “That happened 2 or 3 times, you know I felt proud to serve my country.”
Chief Brooks was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game with his wife and family by his side and his brothers in blue standing behind him in full support.
On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Chief Brooks for your service.