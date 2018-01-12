Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Crown Jewels, considered the most valuable, were hidden in a cookie tin and buried in Windsor Castle.
This was meant to prevent them from being stolen by the Nazis during WWII, according to the Times of London.
The father of Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI, reportedly ordered the gems to be taken off the State Crown.
From there, they were put in a Bath Oliver cookie tin and buried in a hole at the castle.
Queen Elizabeth, who would have been 14-years-old at the time, says she was told about the plan for the first time in a documentary called ‘The Coronation’ to air Sunday on the Smithsonian Channel.
The mystery was unearthed through letters from the royal librarian Sir Owen Morshead to Queen Mary, George VI’s mother, that showed were the jewels were stashed.