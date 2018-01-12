Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami’s Haitian community call President Donald Trump’s about their homeland racist bullying.

During a Thursday meeting in the Oval Office to discuss immigration reform, President Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from “s***hole countries” after senators discussed revamping rules affecting those from Africa and Haiti.

Farah Larrieux is a Haitian immigrant in Miami who represents a national alliance of people like her who have been granted protections against deportation after natural disasters in their nations.

“This is beyond politics. The guy has no respect for anyone. I am trying not to cry,” Larrieux said. “I can’t understand how someone goes from making a statement in Little Haiti saying ‘I want to be the biggest champion of Haiti’ to calling Haiti a ‘s***hole.’ It makes me sick.”

She referred to a 2016 campaign stop in Miami’s Haitian neighborhood.

“This is beyond bullying,” she added. “This is a racial campaign against immigrants.”

Florida’s only Haitian-American state Representative from South Florida also remembers that campaign stop.

“And now you call us “s***holes.” This is, you know, what Trump doesn’t understand, immigrants make the country great. He’s talking about how he’s going to make America great, but it’s the immigrants that make America great,” said Rep. Daphne Campbell.

“It was like he was trying to channel Archie Bunker without the charm and it was quite upsetting,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski from the Archdiocese of Miami.

Wenski said he was disappointed, especially remembering how Trump courted Haitian-American voters during the campaign.

“Whether you vote for me or don’t vote for me, I really want to be your greatest champion and I will be your champion,” Wenski recalled Trump saying during the campaign. “That is the president breaking his promise. When he promised Haitians in Miami that he would be their champion and Haiti needs a champion.”

Djenane Gourgue, of the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, says she is not letting Trump’s remarks affect her anymore, adding “his actions can probably hurt more.”

“We spend too much time commenting or watching or being pissed off at what Mr. Trump says. That’s what he does well,” Haitian-born Gourgue said. “Those words cannot affect me. He’s just being a bully.”

The comments angered Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, whose Haitian parents immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s.

“I don’t think there’s any apologizing out of this,” the Chicago Democrat said of Trump. “He’s demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country.”

Raoul, who was appointed to the Illinois Legislature to fill the vacancy left by Barack Obama’s 2004 election to the U.S. Senate, added that it was a personal slight, too. His father worked as a doctor on Chicago’s South Side for decades, often serving poor and vulnerable populations.

“It makes me embarrassed to have this guy as the president of my country,” said Raoul, who’s running in Illinois’ March primary for state attorney general.

