COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing new video of a serial robber in action. The prolific robber has committed at least 15 robberies in South Florida since mid-September.

His two latest robberies were committed at Chevron and Marathon gas stations on January 4 in Cooper City.

BSO says the robber’s MO has remained consistent. At first, he pretends to shop, browsing up and down the aisle and waiting for the real customers to leave. He walks up to the counter and pretends to pay for a small item before producing a gun and demanding all the money in the register.

The suspect’s spree of robberies includes: the Bonjour Food Market in Hallandale Beach and a Shell Gas Station in Hollywood on September 19, a Subway in Davie on September 21, a Shell Gas Station in Miami on December 2, a Shell Gas Station in Davie and a Murphy Gas Station in Miami Gardens on December 9, a Marathon Gas Station in Fort Lauderdale, a Winn Dixie Liquor Store in Aventura and a BP Gas Station in Dania Beach on December 13, a Burger King in Virginia Gardens on December 17, a Shell Gas Station and Speedway Gas Station in Hialeah on December 29, and a Chevron Gas Station and Marathon Gas Station in Cooper City and a Mobil Gas Station in Pembroke Pines on January 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Theophilus Woulard at 954-321-4553 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Additionally, ATF is offering a reward for $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.