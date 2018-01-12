Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — With a blast of confetti, local leaders and special guests boarded a Brightline train for a high-speed inaugural run on Friday.

The train left the brand new Fort Lauderdale station and headed up to West Palm Beach traveling at 79 miles an hour and arriving 35 minutes later.

Brightline is the country’s only privately owned and operated passenger rail service.

Unlike the Tri-rail to the West, Brightline operates on the Florida east coast tracks traveling through the hearts of downtown cities

“Anybody trying to get to work or an appointment or errands between cities is gonna want to travel Brightline. People are tired of congestion. This is a solution,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard.

Right now, the service is just between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

In a couple of months, the service will expand to Miami.

In two years, Brightline services will go to Orlando and there’s talk of more stops in the future.

It’s estimated millions will use the rail line each year.

The train stations are cashless. You will need a credit card for tickets, food, and drinks.

Ten bucks will buy you a one-way trip. The seats are comfortable with lots of legroom and free Wi-fi

“In the early days, it will appeal to business people but later to everyone. You and I travel 95. If I could jump on a train, I would do it,” said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr.