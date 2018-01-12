Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The next time you have a problem on a flight, you could get some bonus miles right away. American Airlines is giving flight attendants the ability to compensate passengers with frequent flier miles.
Previously only gate and reservation agents had the ability to hand out rewards
The amount received will depend on the specific problem and length of the flight.
The airline says it has a long-standing policy of crediting miles to make up for service problems on-board, but angry customers have had to file a complaint to receive them. The airline says the new program allows flight attendants to take immediate action.
Giving flight attendants the power to do it helps ensure nobody gets off a plane upset.
Complaints about airlines filed with the Department of Transportation were up 4% during the first three quarters of 2017, according to official government statistics.
