Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You know what they say ‘some people have all the luck’. Well, this guy is definitely one of those ‘people’.
Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey has come forward to claim the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot from the January 5th, 2018, drawing.
Missler chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281,874,999.00.
So what’s he going to do with the money?
“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said.
Missler says he’s a big believer in the power of a positive mindset and wasn’t really surprised that he had won. He said he just had “a feeling” that he might. After realizing he had won, the first call he made was to his brother. Then, he shared the news with his father over coffee the next morning.
Missler bought his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven, it was a Quick Pick. The store that sold it to him will receive a $100,000 bonus commission.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.
You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.