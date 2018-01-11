Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Welcome to The Alley, a new destination on South Beach for travelers and locals alike to enjoy casual, wallet-friendly dining options that include a pizzeria and a ventanita which serves fresh crepes, gelato, and coffee.

These new venues are adjacent to the Betsy Hotel’s orb – the round bridge that connects the hotels two historic properties. The Alley is in the walk between.

“It’s tucked away under and in-between buildings which gives it a real special feel, in the back of this alley we have this lovely Italian eatery,” said Chef de Cuisine John Kredich who runs the kitchen preparing pizzas, pasta salad, and everything that screams authentic Italian home cooking.

Kredich is under the leadership of award-winning Chef Laurent Tourondel who had a vision for what he wanted The Alley to be.

“He basically told me to make food that people want to eat. Make Italian food that you’d have at your grandmother’s house,” said Kredich.

Back in the kitchen, Kredich prepared CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo Funghi & Tartuffo, a white pizza with Fontina cheese, garlic, onions, and lots of mushrooms. The pizza is baked for three minutes and topped with a truffle condiment and a splash of olive oil.

“You taste the earthiness of the cremini mushrooms and all that truffle,” said Kredich.

“It tastes very special, very gourmet, with that truffle oil,” said Petrillo.

“Yes, but it’s not truffle oil, its truffle condiment, so there is real truffle in it,” explained Kredich.

Next came the homemade bucatini pasta with chunky basil topped with eggplant caponata.

“This dish I created because all of our other pasta dishes are very heavy and decadent and I wanted to make something for those vegetarians,” said Kredich.

“This will work, it doesn’t feel like a vegetarian meal,” said Petrillo giving it a taste.

Finally, Kredich served up meatballs mixed with veal and mortadella.

“Oh my gosh,” said Petrillo, “Stop the presses, you can chew it with your gums. It’s so soft and delicious and so tasty and flavorful.”

The Alley is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Brunch every weekend.

For more info: The Betsy Hotel.