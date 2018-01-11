Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Violators beware, call it the latest in ticket-writing technology.

In Miami-Dade County, gone are the days of the now old-style citations with the film on the back and that hard to read paperwork. Now your ticket gets printed.

Electronic or E-citations are the new easy access enforcement method for Miami-Dade Police. They enter your information, it’s electronically cross-checked in their system.

“It’s going to run the vehicle, going to let me know if it’s stolen, who the registered driver is, if the license is valid,” Sergeant George Wilhelm explained.

Wilhelm says it’s made a once cumbersome, time-consuming, and costly process of physically hand-delivering tickets to the Clerk of Court more efficient.

Violations are now submitted almost instantly to the court.

Nationwide, officers are hit every year handing out tickets roadside. Wilhelm says the new system is not only more efficient but much safer for them.

“It reduces the amount of time that I’m on the roadway, that I’m stopped, that anybody could potentially rear end me because they’re not paying attention,” he said.

The good news for drivers says Wilhelm, you won’t have to wait as long for your ticket.

“Stop time is typically around five minutes as opposed to 10 minutes or longer,” he said.

E-citations are now being handed in Miami-Dade County.