MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola is being investigated for an alleged sexual battery on a woman he says he met online.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed it is conducting the investigation after the woman filed a complaint on Wednesday.

Arriola, 49, denies the allegations.

“The Miami Beach Police Department is working jointly with the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation,” MBPD Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email. “The allegation has been made against Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola.”

The department also said it would not have any additional information beyond that at this time.

As this is now an ongoing investigation, State Attorney’s Office couldn’t confirm whether or not they were involved.

“The State Attorney’s Office would always review any matter brought to us by the Miami Beach Police Department,” spokesperson Ed Griffith said in an email to CBS4. “However, we would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

According to Arriola, he met the woman on a dating website and they went on a first date.

“There is zero truth to the complaint in question,” he said in a text message. “I was on a first date with a woman who I met on an online dating site. I felt that she had too much to drink over dinner and she was intoxicated, so I believed that the best thing to do was end the date and go home. She was upset with my decision, but I knew this was the right thing to do. Multiple witnesses who saw us that evening can confirm this sequence of events.”

The woman who filed the complaint has not been identified by authorities, and the complaint itself has yet to been released.