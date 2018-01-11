Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It took two hours for a Broward jury to sentence convicted killer Peter Avsenew to death Thursday afternoon.

Last November, Avsenew was found guilty in the murder Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in their Wilton Manors home during Christmas 2010.

Avsenew fired his attorneys shortly after his conviction and represented himself during the penalty phase of his case. He showed no emotion when the jury’s decision was announced.

Thursday morning he read a statement to the jury which read in part, “I have no regrets in my life and I am proud of every decision I ever made. Nobody knows what happened that day, everyone can speculate, you would need an Ouija board for that.”

Prosecutors say Avsenew met the couple after posting a suggestive ad on Craigslist. They say Avsenew shot the couple to death and then stole their credit cards and car.

Afterwards, they say Avsenew traveled to his mother’a home. She became suspicious and turned him into authorities.

Avsenew claimed that he came home and found the couple dead and fled in a panic.

Prosecutor Shari Tate said in closing arguments,”He made a choice and the choice has consequences.”