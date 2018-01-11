Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of shooting a woman who was eight months pregnant last year was taken into custody by police on the Cayman Island.
On November 3rd, officers were sent to 19th Avenue and NW 49th Street to check out reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Heidy Bowen, who was visibly pregnant, bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
Bowen was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section in an attempt to save the mother and her baby.
On Monday, November 15, doctors declared 12 day-old Baby Bowen dead. Heidy Bowen passed away on January 3, 2018.
The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department classified both deaths as homicides.
Detectives sought 28-year-old Wayne Collier for the shooting but discovered he left the country.
Based on information undercovered during the investigation, they provided information to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service that resulted in his arrest.
Miami-Dade police intend to extradite Collier back to South Florida, where he will face two counts of second-degree murder.