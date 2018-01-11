Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Hollywood Police are searching for a man who burglarized a home and raping a woman.
Just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, police say, a man broke into the home and confronted the woman.
Officers say the man demanded cash and then sexually assaulted her before getting away.
Investigators believe the man in this crime is linked to two previous burglaries that happened in the same area within two months of each other.
In each of the burglaries, the method of getting into the residence was the same with the burglar breaking into the home within the early morning hours and also making threats of sexual assault.
Police say they are looking for a black man, between 5’8″ and 5’10”, average build and is believed to be in his 30s.
In two of the burglaries, the burglar was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word “Run” written across the front and a black hooded sweatshirt that zips up in the front.
In the most recent case, he was seen wearing gray sweatpants, gloves and had his face covered with a piece of clothing.
Anyone with information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.