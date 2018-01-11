Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – On January 4th, the Florida Panthers’ scheduled matchup with the Bruins in Boston was postponed due to the blizzard conditions from the bomb cyclone on the East Coast.
On Thursday, the NHL announced the official rescheduled date:
NEW YORK (Jan. 11, 2018) – The postponed game between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins(NHL Game No. 616) – originally scheduled for Jan. 4 – has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 8, at TD Garden, the National Hockey League announced today.
The start time for the game will be 7:30 p.m. ET.
That late-season matchup could hold great significance. The Bruins currently sit well within playoff position at second place in the Atlantic Division (53 pts), while the Panthers are 5 points out of a wild card spot in the East with their 42 points. These Atlantic Division rivals could be fighting for their playoff lives or playoff seeding come April.