Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — A domestic violence call has now turned into a deputy-involved shooting investigation.
Authorities say they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes home near NW 33rd Avenue and NW 35th Street Thursday morning.
Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see what looked like some sort of bloodied clothes on the driveway of the home. Yellow crime scene tape was wrapped around the whole front portion of the home.
More than dozen people could be seen standing outside the home.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they were responding to a report of a domestic violence incident at around 9 a.m.
While at the scene, one of the deputies discharged their weapon.
A man was wounded in the shooting.
Crews performed CPR on the man at the scene then rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center.
The events that lead up to the deputy firing his or her weapon is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.