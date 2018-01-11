Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The owner of a Davie day care and martial arts center was taken into custody after he reportedly roughed up one of his charges.

Over the school district’s winter break, Richard Hartman ran a day camp for kids at his Dynamic Family Martial Arts on State Road 84. On Wednesday, January 3rd, he reportedly got upset with an eight-year-old boy who punched a wall in frustration after losing a game.

Hartman, 65, grabbed the boy by the back of the neck, which led him to double over in pain, according to the arrest report. He then reportedly threw the boy to the ground several times before he dragged him into the office and threw him into a chair.

When the boy began to cry, another student realized what was going on and began to record the scene on a cell phone.

On the video, Hartman can be seen violently shaking the seated boy, yelling at him to “stop that crying.”

When the boy continued to cry, Hartman is accused of grabbing him from the chair and throwing him to the ground several times before allowing him to return to the camp.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the boy sustained significant bruising to his left knee and right forearm.

Hartman was arrested and charged with child abuse.