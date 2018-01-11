Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — All aboard. Brightline, the express inter-city passenger rail service which currently operates in Palm Beach County, will kick off service to Ft. Lauderdale this weekend.

The Brightline train will begin introductory service on Saturday, with round-trip fares starting at $20 between its Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.

The trains will make 10 round trips daily and nine trips on weekends. Service will start as early as 6 a.m.

A $10 one-way ticket will buy a seat in the 66-seat Smart Coach. One-way tickets are $15 in the more spacious 50-seat Select Coach.

Brightline has launched a mobile app and website to buy tickets, check schedules and get other information.

A Miami station is scheduled to open later this year. Once up and running, the company says riders will be able to go from West Palm Beach to Miami in 1 hour and from Fort Lauderdale to Miami in 30 minutes.

Eventually, the train will run between Miami and Orlando.

