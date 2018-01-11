With one National Signing Day out of the way – and another coming up in less than a month – the importance of the area all-star games has become huge.

As many seniors have already started to leave for college early – and others are expected to leave in June, there are a number of athletes – like every year that have to scramble for more exposure.

While we have been recognized as one of the elite areas for high school football talent, it often comes back and bites us. Too many athletes and not enough scholarships to go around.

At a time when the next classes (2019 and 2020) are getting ready to impress, we have the Class of 2018 that will have this weekend’s all-star games as well as the next National Signing Day and then the small college recruiting fairs, which have become a solid alternative.

With the Miami Dolphins’ Miami-Dade vs. Broward Game taking place on Friday night (7:00) at Western High in Davie – and the Tru Foundation Public vs. Private Game being hosted on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ansin Sports Park in Miramar, several athletes will have the chance to show what they can do.

Here is a look at some of the seniors to keep an eye on during this weekend’s exposure – as well as the small college recruiting fairs and combines that are still ahead.

Jean Desir, DL, North Miami Beach. Here is a talented young man that we watched for the past two years. Pound for pound – as strong as you will find. very athletic and strong and really made some major strides over the past few season for veteran head coach Jeff Bertani and the Chargers. Solid football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6031369/jean-desir

Thomas Hankey, OL, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. If you go back and watch the Chiefs play this year, you will certainly be impressed by what this young man did to help this program turn the corner – as they continue to build this team. Good size, very impressive footwork and a work ethic that head coach Matt Dubuc and his staff applauded. Has plenty of potential.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4324346/thomas-hankey

Herman Jackson, DB, Miami Southridge. Ever since he was at Miami Killian, we had the pleasure of following this tremendous football prospect who continued to get better each year, working against some of the top-flight athletes in South Florida. This has always been a player that coaches have singled out for his hustle and hard work.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5295498/herman-tre-jackson

Antquan Kinsey, LB, Miami High. As we have spotlighted this tremendous football player in the past – it is worth noting that his high school career ended with over 300 total tackles – making an impact for the Stingarees and Booker T. Washington along the way. His head coach this season, Sed Irvin had spoken during the spring about the impact this veteran playmaker will make for his team – and he was right. This will always be a defensive standout who is going to be around the football.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

Robbie Ruebel, DB, Davie Western. After watching his career over the past three season, this is definitely a player that head coach Adam Ratkevich and the Wildcats will miss in 2018. This is a throwback football player who will do anything and everything it takes to win games. One of the hardest working prospects you will find. Never afraid of competition. Solid teammate as well.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel

Jamari Sweet, WR, Plantation. Talk about an athlete who flew way beneath the radar screen – here is a very talented football player who has the ability to do some tremendous things in the years to come – as he proved the past two seasons for the Colonels. Had the chance to play for head coach Steve Davis and a program that advanced to the state playoffs this season. This is one of those gifted athletes who will compete anywhere he goes. Has that kind of talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6088165/jamari-sweet

Catch the South Florida High School Sports Radio Show each week on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!