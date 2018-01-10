Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Don’t put away your winter gear just yet! There’s some more cold weather coming.

But first, we’ll have to get through the week.

Wednesday will have some cloudy skies and some sunshine. In between, expect a few showers and storms that will develop off the coast and move inland. Temperatures are warm with lows and highs 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures should be near 80 Wednesday afternoon with lows tonight closer to 70.

Between Thursday and Friday, the area of low pressure that led to the clouds, showers, storms across the region Tuesday and Wednesday will be moving off the coast leading to a little more sunshine with slightly drier air moving in.

There will still be spotty showers moving through the region with highs in the lower 80s.

A storm will be impacting the Midwest with rain mixing with freezing rain and snow in Chicago and then moving over the Great Lakes. This will push a cold front through the South Florida area late Friday night.

Through the weekend, skies will be clear with a cooler breeze. You’ll have some nice winter sunshine in the afternoon but a brief chill Sunday morning.

Lows will be in the lower 50s with possibly some upper 40s inland. This is the coldest day with highs pushing back later above 70 by the start of next week.