Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the rain and in silence, family and friends holding a vigil walk from Danny Alvarez’s home to where he was shot and killed, only a few blocks away.
“No one in this city should ever have to fear that their son or daughter is not coming home,” City of Miami mayor Francis Suarez said. “No one in the city should ever have to live with the fear that they’re not safe.”
17-year-old Alvarez was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Saturday.
His mother and family are heart broken and searching for answers.
Suarez was at the vigil said the violence must stop.
“People don’t understand the ramifications of what she has to live with,” Suarez said. “I see a lot of young people here, which I hope are his friends, and I really hope that you carry that message to your friends. We are not going to allow this in our city. Going to use all the resources that we can provide the police force in order to stop this.”