MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 17-year-old Jultavious Williams.

16-year-old Eddy Moore (right) and 15-year-old Keyondric Daniels (left) were arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jultavious Williams. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

The deadly shooting took place Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. at Blakey Park, which is located on the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.

According to investigators, three unknown black subjects arrived on foot at the park and approached someone that was friends with Williams.

They then saw Williams sitting nearby on bench and called out to him.

Authorities say that words were exchanged between Williams and the subjects, but when Williams stood up two of subjects, 16-year-old Eddy Moore and 15-year-old Keyondric Daniels, produced handguns and fired at him.

Moore, Daniels and their unidentified associate then fled the park on foot.

According to an arrest report, Moore and Daniels went to the park “with the intent of shooting rival gang members.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau has been working the case and on Wednesday, both Moore and Daniels were placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.

It is not yet known when the teen boys will make their first court appearance.

Williams was a student at Grace Christian Preparatory School in Goulds. He was also an expectant father, with a baby girl due in April.

On Monday over 100 of Williams’ former classmates wrote condolence letters to his family.

