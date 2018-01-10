Filed Under:disney, Local TV, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The Walt Disney World Resort may be ready to cash in on guest complaints that they can only make three FastPass reservations in advance.

The resort will soon start selling additional FastPasses – but there’s a catch.

Starting this Friday, Club Level Guests at Disney’s Deluxe Resort will be able to buy three additional no-strings-attached FastPasses for $50 per day per person, according to Orlando’s WFTV Assignment and Web Editor Chip Skambis.

Currently, resort guests can book their FastPasses 60 in advance.

A Disney spokesperson said the pilot program is limited and that this is something new resorts are trying as a new option for guests to help personalize their stays.

If it is true, it wouldn’t be the first time they offered guests a way to gain bonus FastPasses. Those that take a tour of the Disney Vacation Club are given extra FastPasses added to their account. Additional FastPasses have also been made available in the past on certain vacation packages.

