PLAYER: Jahmar Brown
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 190
SCOUTING: Having watched this young man for much of the past three years, there is no getting around the fact that he is indeed one of the best football players in South Florida. As a sophomore at Miami’s Monsignor Pace and this past season with the Raiders, this is a gifted young man who certainly showed why so many have been predicting some huge things for this quick and skilled football player. Watch him play and you will be sold. Will be one of those leaders this program needs to get back to state in 2018.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown
