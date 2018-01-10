By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:In The Huddle, Jahmar Brown, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jahmar Brown – St. Thomas Aquinas

PLAYER: Jahmar Brown

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Having watched this young man for much of the past three years, there is no getting around the fact that he is indeed one of the best football players in South Florida. As a sophomore at Miami’s Monsignor Pace and this past season with the Raiders, this is a gifted young man who certainly showed why so many have been predicting some huge things for this quick and skilled football player. Watch him play and you will be sold. Will be one of those leaders this program needs to get back to state in 2018.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jahmar Brown – St. Thomas Aquinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch