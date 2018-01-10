Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Pembroke Pines police officer has been ordered to pay $15,000 in damages to a couple she snooped on.
During a one day trial in Miami federal court, Officer Melodie Carpio admitted she used her job to look up information about her boyfriend’s ex-wife and her new husband more than 100 times on confidential law enforcement databases.
Court records showed she snooped 167 times.
Attorneys Michael Glasser and Eric Rudenberg said they believe the verdict sends a message to law enforcement officers who abuse their power.
Carpio was disciplined by the department after an investigation in 2016, but she kept her job.
