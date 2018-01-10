Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police say finding a perv who victimized two teen boys in a high-end condo has become a top priority.

It happened last Saturday when the young teens were in the men’s spa at the Continuum, at 100 Sout Point Drive.

“They entered the steam room and were confronted by a male who was naked. The two juveniles were wearing robes they sat down and at that point, the man began masturbating” said Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach police.

The teens told the police that the man touched each one of them with his leg before they stood up and left.

One of the boys told his father who quickly called the police.

“We don’t know if it’s an isolated incident but we are working to identify the subject interview him, and charge him appropriately,” said Rodriguez. “We are asking parents, this is the perfect opportunity to ask them if they have been in a similar situation, this is a learning opportunity for parents to encourage their children to come forward.”

According to the police, the man they are looking for is in mid 40’s to 50’s, he has salt and pepper hair with a wave in the front, he’s about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.