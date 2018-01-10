Filed Under:Lewd And Lascivious Behavior, Local TV, Marybel Rodriguez, Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police say finding a perv who victimized two teen boys in a high-end condo has become a top priority.

It happened last Saturday when the young teens were in the men’s spa at the Continuum, at 100 Sout Point Drive.

“They entered the steam room and were confronted by a male who was naked. The two juveniles were wearing robes they sat down and at that point, the man began masturbating” said Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach police.

The teens told the police that the man touched each one of them with his leg before they stood up and left.

One of the boys told his father who quickly called the police.

“We don’t know if it’s an isolated incident but we are working to identify the subject interview him, and charge him appropriately,” said Rodriguez. “We are asking parents, this is the perfect opportunity to ask them if they have been in a similar situation, this is a learning opportunity for parents to encourage their children to come forward.”

According to the police, the man they are looking for is in mid 40’s to 50’s, he has salt and pepper hair with a wave in the front, he’s about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch