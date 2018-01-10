Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You read it correctly.

Furniture company Ikea now has an ad out that encourages women to put pee on it in order to get a discount.

But this does not include all women, according to Adweek.

A strip at the bottom of the ad will be able to tell if you’re pregnant using technology similar to pregnancy tests.

If you are pregnant, then you’ll get a special discounted price on cribs at the store.

It sounds gross but interesting when you consider the technology the ad needs to make it work down to a careful selection of the materials used.

According to the company who put together the strip used in the ad – Mercene Labs – the technical advancements they made while trying to put together the strip for the ad has the potential to improve medical diagnostics.

But this ad is not everywhere. It’s running in one of Sweden’s most influential women’s magazines called Amelia.