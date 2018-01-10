Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Your commute could look a lot different in the future.

From self-driving cars to a taxicab drone to controlling a car with your brainwaves, the future of transportation was on display at CES Wednesday.

The cars of the future will do more than drive you around and autonomous vehicles won’t just be confined to the roads.

At CES in Las Vegas, intel showed off the velocopter. It is designed to be an air taxi, autonomously flying you around a city from point a to point b.

“The great potential lies in using these on demand, summoned by an app, like uber today, shared service that we offer,” said Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter.

As for self-driving cars, the focus is shifting.

Now that cars can drive themselves, we need entertainment, big screens and swiveling chairs so you can talk to passengers.

Electric carmaker Byton has created what they’re calling a digital lounge in their concept car. You would use hand gestures for controls and your face to unlock the car and customize your ride.

“It’s a tailor-made experience for each seat,” said Vincent Liu, Brand Management, BYTON.

If you do have to steer, you may not have to use your hands.

Nissan is working on what it calls brain to vehicle technology, which reads your brainwaves to help control the car.

CNET’s Roadshow Editor Emme Hall tried it out.

“If I’m deciding to turn left or turn right, and it’s going to basically put that input in a little bit quicker. Essentially reducing my reaction time up to a half a second,” said Hall.

When the car detects an obstacle in autonomous driving mode and starts to brake, you can change the car’s mind with your mind.

“I don’t want my car to break. I want my car to go around it. This technology can detect that discord and decide, oh, she doesn’t want to break, she wants to pass and it will make the car do that,” said Hall.

Samsung has a concept car that can help you decide what to make for dinner by showing you what’s in your refrigerator.

It’s not clear if this tasty technology will actually make it to market but it gives us an idea of what’s coming down the road.