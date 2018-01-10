Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After four memorable years at the University of Miami, the next stop for wide receiver Braxton Berrios will be April’s NFL Draft.

As a senior, Berrios led the Hurricanes in 2017 in receptions with 55, receiving yards with 679, and touchdowns with 9. He emerged as a team leader, and his contributions were especially needed with 2016’s leading receiver Ahmmon Richards hampered by injury.

On Wednesday, Berrios joined The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM, and was asked to choose his favorite memory as a Miami Hurricane.

“My favorite memory as a Cane was probably the win this year over FSU,” noted Berrios. “Notre Dame is a close second because of my convicts celebration in the end zone.”

While Miami’s victory over Notre Dame, who came in ranked Number 3, was undoubtedly the more important game in the big picture, it’s easy to see how Berrios could give the slight edge to the win over FSU.

Miami entered that clash with the Seminoles looking for their first win in that rivalry in eight years. Snapping that seven-year winless streak against FSU was downright therapeutic for Miami’s players, coaches, and fans. Berrios caught a pair of clutch second-half touchdowns in that game.

A month later, Miami crushed Notre Dame 41-8 in front of a raucous home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. As Berrios described to Joe Rose, his touchdown celebration against the Fighting Irish was quite memorable.

Braxton Berrios with the "convicts" TD celebration pic.twitter.com/R0Cjk66PQ7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 12, 2017

Berrios also described what he’s working on most now that he prepares for the Senior Bowl, the Combine, and the NFL.

“I think the main thing is trying to get used to the NFL ball because it’s what I’ll be playing with from here on out,” Berrios said. “It’s not much different. Actually, I like (the NFL ball) a little better. That’s the main thing, getting used to how it looks coming off the hand and how you find it in the air because it doesn’t have those white semi-circles for you to locate it. That’s really the main adjustment.”

Berrios noted the adjustments he’ll need to tweak and go over for the next level: “Route running. Making sure everything is at top speed because that’s the main difference between college and the league. Everything is at top speed.”

You can listen to the full interview with Braxton Berrios on The Joe Rose Show above.